Football européen – Des soutiens à l'Ukraine sur les pelouses d'Europe

Lazio's Montenegrin midfielder Adam Marusic (back), Lazio's Brazilian midfielder Felipe Anderson (L), Lazio's Brazilian defender Luiz Felipe (2nd R) and Lazio's Italian forward Ciro Immobile (R) wear a 'Stop the war' T-shirts referring to Russia's invasion of the Ukraine as they arrive to warm-up prior to the Italian Serie A football match between Lazio and Napoli at the Olympic stadium, in Rome on February 27, 2022. - 07 (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP)