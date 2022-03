Au Liban – Neuf arrestations après les attentats de Beyrouth

Lebanese municipality workers clear debris from the site of a twin bombing attack in the area of Burj al-Barajneh in Beirut's southern suburb on November 13, 2015. Lebanon mourned 44 people killed in south Beirut in a twin bombing claimed by the Islamic State group, the bloodiest such attack in years, the Red Cross also said at least 239 people were also wounded, several in critical condition. AFP PHOTO/JOSEPH EID