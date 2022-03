Tombé dans un puits – Plus que quelques mètres jusqu'au petit Rayan

A member of the Moroccan emergency services gestures as teams work on the rescue of five-year-old boy Rayan from a well shaft he fell into on February 1, in the remote village of Ighrane in the rural northern province of Chefchaouen on February 5, 2022. - Moroccan rescuers worked through the night, the fifth day of an increasingly urgent and nerve-wracking effort to rescue Rayan, a five-year-old boy trapped underground in a well. (Photo by Fadel SENNA / AFP)