Championnats d'Europe d'athlétisme: Pourquoi ce décathlonien a couru son 110 m haies tout seul?

Championnats d'Europe d'athlétismePourquoi ce décathlonien a couru son 110 m haies tout seul?
Le décathlonien allemand Arthur Abele a été dans un premier temps disqualifié par les juges après un faux départ, ce mardi matin aux Championnats d'Europe de Munich. Puis la décision a été annulée après une protestation de l’Association allemande d’athlétisme.
Champion d’Europe en titre, Arthur Abele a donc été repêché et a couru un 110 m haies tout seul, sous les vivats du public de Munich.