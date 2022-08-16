Front|Video Channel|Vidéos|

Championnats d'Europe d'athlétisme: Pourquoi ce décathlonien a couru son 110 m haies tout seul?

L'Allemand Arthur Abele a été dans un premier temps disqualifié par les juges après un faux départ, ce mardi matin aux Championnats d'Europe de Munich. Puis la décision a été annulée.

Le décathlonien allemand Arthur Abele a été dans un premier temps disqualifié par les juges après un faux départ, ce mardi matin aux Championnats d'Europe de Munich. Puis la décision a été annulée après une protestation de l’Association allemande d’athlétisme.

Champion d’Europe en titre, Arthur Abele a donc été repêché et a couru un 110 m haies tout seul, sous les vivats du public de Munich.

