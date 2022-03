Guerre en Ukraine – Premières images de Tchernobyl après sa capture

(FILES) A file picture taken on April 13, 2021 shows the giant protective dome built over the sarcophagus covering the destroyed fourth reactor of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant ahead of the upcoming 35th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster. - Ukraine announced on February 24 that Russian forces had captured the Chernobyl nuclear power plant after a "fierce" battle on the first day of the Kremlin's invasion of its ex-Soviet neighbour. "After the absolutely senseless attack of the Russians in this direction, it is impossible to say that the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is safe. This is one of the most serious threats to Europe today," said Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the chief of the presidential administration. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)