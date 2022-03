RDC – Un câble tombe à Kinshasa, au moins 26 morts

This general view shows currency traders cabins at 'Kintambo Magasin' market in front of an electronic board displaying the governmental Coordination for the change of mentalities (CCM)sogan "No to the embezzlement of public funds" in Kinshasa on August 11, 2021. - How to make the Congolese franc a strong enough currency to regain its rights against the omnipotent US dollar. The "de-dollarisation" of the economy, a sea serpent of Congolese financial policy, has just been put back on the drawing board in Kinshasa. The US dollar made its home in the former Zaire during the four-figure hyperinflation of the Mobutu years, as it did in other countries in the grip of chaos in Africa and elsewhere. (Photo by Arsene MPIANA / AFP)