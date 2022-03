Grèce – Un ferry italien toujours en feu, 12 disparus

Firefighting vessels work to estinguish a fire onboard the Italian-flagged ferry Euroferry Olympia, off the Greek Ionian island of Corfu on February 19, 2022. - Rescuers picked up the search for 12 missing people at the break of dawn on February 19, with the ship of Italian company Grimaldi still burning on the Ionian Sea off Corfu. The blaze on the Euroferry Olympia prevented rescuers from boarding in the morning of February 19, but a helicopter, a frigate, a fire-fighting vessel and six tug boats were operating in the area more than 50 kilometres (30 miles) from Corfu. (Photo by Voula Pappa/In time news / IN TIME NEWS / AFP)