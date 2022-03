Otage en RD Congo – Un Français libéré 3 mois après avoir été enlevé

Military personnel patrol on November 29, 2016 in Kasese, as Ugandan prosecutors charged a tribal king with murder accusing him of backing a separatist militia in his kingdom where weekend fighting between his guards and security forces left at least 87 people dead.

The Rwenzururu King Charles Wesley Mumbere is accused of commanding a militia from his palace with the aim of creating an independent state straddling Uganda and the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo. Police and army officers stormed Mumbere's palace in the western town of Kasese on November 27, 2016 in a hail of gunfire and explosions, dragging him out and placing him under arrest after he failed to accept an ultimatum to disband his royal guards, the authorities have said. / AFP PHOTO / STR