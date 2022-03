En Lorraine – Un marché de Noël sous haute surveillance à Metz

French servicemen patrol during the opening of the Christmas market in Metz, eastern France, on November 21, 2015. France revealed on November 19 it will spend an extra 600 million euros (USD 641 million) next year to ramp up security after the Paris attacks. President Francois Hollande announced this week that France is freezing plans to cut troop numbers through 2019. At the same time, the country will add 8,500 law enforcement jobs including 5,000 new police. AFP PHOTO / JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN / AFP / JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN