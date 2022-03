Dans l'espace – Une sonde japonaise atterrit sur un astéroïde

In this picture taken on July 10, 2019 a man walks past a screen displaying a computer-generated image of the Hayabusa2 probe, during a news broadcast at Akihabara district in Tokyo. - Japan's Hayabusa2 probe landed successfully on a distant asteroid for a final touchdown on July 11, 2019, hoping to collect samples that could shed light on the evolution of the solar system. (Photo by Behrouz MEHRI / AFP)